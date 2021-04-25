Mdex Market Cap Tops $515.65 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00005193 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $515.65 million and approximately $56.89 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00060408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.88 or 0.00265652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.92 or 0.01040256 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.00 or 0.00649279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,047.55 or 1.00278542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

