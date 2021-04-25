Medicalchain (MTN) Market Cap Tops $2.46 Million

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Medicalchain has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Medicalchain has a market cap of $2.46 million and $97,984.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00270632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.67 or 0.01033963 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.71 or 0.00644808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,268.65 or 0.99824151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

