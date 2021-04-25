MedicCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $75,541.17 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $75,541.17 and $2.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00069913 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

