MEET.ONE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11,914.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and $11,914.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 69% against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00060749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00270079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.16 or 0.01036854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00023614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.00644062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,270.53 or 0.99252276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

