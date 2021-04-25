megaBONK (MBONK) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $24,157.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00064248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00059713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00093466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.99 or 0.00689365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,650.64 or 0.07649593 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

MBONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.