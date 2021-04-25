Megacoin (MEC) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $682,469.99 and $26.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.31 or 0.00452519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,468,820 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

