Melon (MLN) Price Tops $38.88 on Major Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon coin can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00064537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00018571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00059475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00093331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.24 or 0.00674807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.85 or 0.08067535 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.