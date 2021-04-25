Meme Reaches One Day Volume of $5.51 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $1,457.48 or 0.02902857 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $40.81 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meme has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.24 or 0.00528286 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005440 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00027775 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.