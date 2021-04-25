Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.15 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 131.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $3.15 million and $141,436.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

