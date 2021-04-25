Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $86,801.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $86,801.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 115.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.23 or 0.00508670 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005237 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00027937 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.31 or 0.02840970 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

