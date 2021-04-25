MenaPay (MPAY) Price Reaches $0.0178

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. MenaPay has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $1,018.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MenaPay Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

