Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,825 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

