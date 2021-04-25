Merculet (MVP) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.87 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $243,757.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00269490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.80 or 0.01030392 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.42 or 0.00649548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.81 or 1.00025487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,427,964 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

