Mercury (MER) Trading 21.6% Lower This Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $19,134.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mercury has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00061504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00270966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.58 or 0.01036071 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00024784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,645.57 or 1.00409759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.39 or 0.00639177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

