Meridian Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $304,332.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $304,332.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00076753 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003003 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

