Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to announce $185.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.84 million to $191.75 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $188.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $514.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.73 million to $521.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $532.84 million, with estimates ranging from $521.98 million to $541.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

CASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

