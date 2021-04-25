Meta (MTA) Price Tops $2.75 on Major Exchanges

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00064250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00093906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.45 or 0.00684393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.75 or 0.07754355 BTC.

About Meta

MTA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

