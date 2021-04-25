Metadium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $182,264.00 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metadium has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $205.60 million and $182,264.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00064865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.84 or 0.00730725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00094495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.25 or 0.07595972 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium (META) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

