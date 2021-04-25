MetaMorph Market Cap Hits $1.22 Million (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. MetaMorph has a market cap of $1.22 million and $70.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00064427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00061731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00094721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.79 or 0.00707830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.79 or 0.07685936 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.