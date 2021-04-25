Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $26.87 million and $300,038.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002255 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CRYPTO:DNA) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

