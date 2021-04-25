Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Market Cap of $11.29 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $4.87 or 0.00009713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000654 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.