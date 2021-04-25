Metronome Market Capitalization Hits $38.50 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $38.50 million and $234,121.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.31 or 0.00006652 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.24 or 0.00269517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.54 or 0.01029010 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00024558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,060.85 or 1.00505266 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.32 or 0.00641092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.