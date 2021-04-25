Metronome Market Capitalization Hits $38.50 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $38.50 million and $234,121.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.31 or 0.00006652 BTC on major exchanges.
Metronome Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “
Metronome Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.
