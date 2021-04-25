Metronome Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $260,800.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00006767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $41.08 million and $260,800.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00060351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.00265493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.79 or 0.01031083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.49 or 0.00651597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00023467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,195.78 or 0.99887252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

