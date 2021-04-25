Mettalex (MTLX) Price Down 18.9% This Week

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.63 or 0.00017431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

Buying and Selling Mettalex

