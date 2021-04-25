MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 193.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of MGE Energy worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $75.56 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $136.51 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

