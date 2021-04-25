Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,328 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.1% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $169.39 and a 52-week high of $261.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.38.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.