Minereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.04 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $69,545.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00065187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00064137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.10 or 0.00726204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00095044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.83 or 0.07612290 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,918,333 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

