Mining Core Coin Trading 9.4% Higher This Week (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. Mining Core Coin has a total market capitalization of $39,244.85 and $64,774.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

