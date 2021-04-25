Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for $343.39 or 0.00677970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $33.77 million and $259.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00060749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00270079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $525.16 or 0.01036854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00023614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.00644062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,270.53 or 0.99252276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 98,330 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

