Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Reaches $25.10 on Top Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $33.63 million and approximately $26,134.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for about $25.10 or 0.00048285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00267823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.92 or 0.01042589 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.06 or 0.00658078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,184.93 or 1.00397343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,339,955 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

