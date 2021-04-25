Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.65 or 0.00016559 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $30.10 million and approximately $162,010.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00060855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00267888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.25 or 0.01042506 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00024288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.59 or 0.00644737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,856.70 or 0.99330144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,481,243 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

