Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) 1-Day Volume Hits $113,508.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $43.60 or 0.00088168 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $30.16 million and $113,508.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00272178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $510.77 or 0.01032834 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00023265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,385.30 or 0.99863445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.99 or 0.00632909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 691,748 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.