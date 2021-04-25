MKS Instruments (MKSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.96-2.36 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.96-2.36 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MKSI stock opened at $185.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.39. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $89.52 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

