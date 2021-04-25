MMOCoin Market Cap Reaches $545,219.38 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $545,219.38 and approximately $1,287.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.