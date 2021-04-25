Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $2.36 million and $298,202.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00037038 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003855 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,360,622 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,622 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

