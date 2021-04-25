MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Tops $141.57 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $141.57 million and $24.80 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00004402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,929.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,300.58 or 0.04701829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.05 or 0.00457895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $756.00 or 0.01545086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.18 or 0.00727938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.66 or 0.00487772 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00059555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.63 or 0.00414128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004710 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars.

