Monavale Price Tops $1,007.56 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for $1,007.56 or 0.01986566 BTC on exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $6.78 million and $175,173.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monavale Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,840 coins and its circulating supply is 6,729 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

