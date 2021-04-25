Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report sales of $7.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.12 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.80 billion to $28.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.77 billion to $29.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $60.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 115,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

