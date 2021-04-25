Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

