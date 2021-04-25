Monetha Trading Down 21.7% Over Last Week (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Monetha coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $15.53 million and approximately $967,081.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00065662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00062139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00094730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.05 or 0.00681980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.34 or 0.07991004 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

