Moneynet (MNC) Market Cap Achieves $529,612.04

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Moneynet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Moneynet has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Moneynet has a market cap of $529,612.04 and approximately $1.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.08 or 0.00458201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002688 BTC.

About Moneynet

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,307,217 coins. Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

