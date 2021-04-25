Monolith Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Monolith has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and approximately $101,106.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00065107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00062949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.08 or 0.00731219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00094773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.51 or 0.07671476 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

