Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report sales of $294.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.50 million and the highest is $309.00 million. Monro posted sales of $286.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80. Monro has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $71.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

