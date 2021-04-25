Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Monro worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

Monro stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNRO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

