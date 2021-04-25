Mooncoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.94 or 0.00463714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

