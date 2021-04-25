Moonshot (MOONSHOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $676,493.00

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Moonshot coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonshot has traded 148.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonshot has a total market cap of $10,968.22 and approximately $676,493.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00060783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00270483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $521.53 or 0.01045661 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.19 or 0.00654018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00023519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,917.48 or 1.00084767 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Moonshot Coin Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

Buying and Selling Moonshot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonshot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonshot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

