More Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,191.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, More Coin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0914 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $182,816.56 and approximately $3,191.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00064699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00061276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00094092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.48 or 0.00685158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.04 or 0.07683192 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

