Morgan Stanley Acquires 18,979 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,708 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Independent Bank Group worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,327,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $265,274.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,985,554 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.