Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Onto Innovation worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $603,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $1,591,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at $15,938,833.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.32 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

