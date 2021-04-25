Morgan Stanley Buys 17,096 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.41% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109,473 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 131,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 81,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $44.04 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $582.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.38. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

